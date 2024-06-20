Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A teenager has died in hospital days after suffering a serious crash on Sheffield’s ring road.

The 18-year-old passenger was in critical care for days after a black Volkswagen collided with the barrier on St Mary’s Road in the early hours of Monday morning (June 17).

Sadly, South Yorkshire Police has today confirmed that the youth has since passed away in hospital.

A teenager has died in hospital days after a serious crash on St Mary’s Road in Sheffield | National World

It comes as he has been named locally as Reyaan Waheed, aged 18.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with head injuries following the crash. They are not believed to be life threatening or life altering. He remains in hospital at this time.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

It is understood the driver of the Volkswagen was not at the scene of the crash when emergency services arrived.

A spokesperson for SYP said enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision, or those with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.