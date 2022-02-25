Driver taken to hospital with leg injuries after crash that closed southbound M1 near Sheffield

The injured man was taken by ambulance for treatment after suffering leg injuries in the collision yesterday afternoon (Thursday February 24) at around 2.39pm on the M1 southbound between junctions 33 and 32, near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were also called to the scene.

Emergency services were called the the M1 yesterday after a collision, which closed the southbound carriageway for several hours between junction 33 and junction 32

Police today explained what had happened in the incident.

A spokesman said: “On arrival officers discovered that a lorry and a car had been in collision.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with leg injuries.”

They added the road was kept closed while they investigated the incident, before it was finally re-opened at 7.48pm.