Driver taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in crash on Sheffield to Meadowhall road

A driver was taken to hospital after their car was flipped onto its roof in a crash on the main road between Sheffield and Meadowhall.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:47 pm

Emergency services were called to the scene after the incident, which closed Savile Street East, near Brightside, for around an hour yesterday afternoon (Wednesday May 4) while emergency services worked.

Saville Street East closed by crash near Attercliffe, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Emergency services were called to a car crash after a vehicle ended up on its roof between Sheffield and Meadowhall. File picture shows an ambulance

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, along with an ambulance crew from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Savile Street East

The fire service said in a statement: “Two fire crews from Central station attended the incident. There was one vehicle on its roof and the driver was already out of the vehicle and with the Paramedics when we arrived.

“Crews left the scene at 15.10.”

Police had advised motorists to avoid the area yesterday while the road was closed.

