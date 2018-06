A driver is on the run after a police chase in Doncaster this morning.

Officers seized a van after a pursuit through Bentley and Toll Bar this morning but the driver ran off and has not yet been traced.

CRIME: Sheffield-born nightclub king Peter Stringfellow kept cancer battle secret

POLICE: CCTV images released in hunt for bogus police officers stealing cash in Sheffield

An investigation is under way.

READ MORE: Police seek man who groped woman in Sheffield street