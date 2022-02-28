Eyewitnesses described the scene as looking ‘really bad’ after a large hay stack had caught fire next to Cortworth Lane, Wentworth, at around 7.30pm.

A dramatic video of the scene shows how firefighters battled to access the fire to start putting out the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefightes battle a large hay stack had caught fire next to Cortworth Lane, Wentworth

Nearby residents have reported on social media that firefighters are still on the site this morning.

Several fire engines were reportedly deployed to the scene.

Police and the fire service have been contacted for more details.