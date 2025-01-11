Sheffield crime: The 16 streets hit hardest by arsonists & vandals in city during 2024, figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 07:12 GMT

The 16 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson during 2024 have been revealed.

The most recent police data for 2024, which covers the period from January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024, shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.

The crime figures are obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane, near to South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suite, Tinsley, with 29

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, with 23

The third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield between January and October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Spring Close View, Gleadless, with 22

