A Sheffield hotel has moved to deny rumours that the venue will be used to house asylum seekers.

Some residents in the village of Mosborough had aired concerns over rumours that the nearby Mosborough Hall Hotel, which is managed by the national chain Best Western, would be closing to take on a housing contract.

The hotel management has stressed the speculation is “categorically incorrect”.

Best Western hotels are owned and managed locally. Some across the country like Cresta Court in Altrincham and the Best Western in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, have taken on such contracts.

But management at Mosborough Hall have quelled speculation, confirming that there are no such plans in place for their venue here in Sheffield.

Management of the Mosborough Hall Hotel have confirmed that it will not be used to house asylum seekers, despite recent rumours. | Google Maps

Richard Beck, general manager at the hotel, said: “Recent speculation regarding the Best Western Plus Sheffield Mosborough Hall Hotel has suggested that the venue is accepting a contract to house asylum seekers.

“This is categorically incorrect.

“The hotel is not and will not be used as housing for asylum seekers."

