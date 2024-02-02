Ellie Smart is described as a "loyal" and "vibrant" woman.

A woman who died in a collision on Donetsk Way in Sheffield last week has been named as Ellie Smart.

At around 7.37am last Thursday (January 25), Ellie, aged 29, was walking on Donetsk Way when the collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra occurred.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and is assisting officers in their investigation.

Ellie’s family are absolutely devastated by her death and are being supported by officers.

Ellie was a communications officer at South Yorkshire Police, and "a very popular colleague and friend", says the force.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney added: “Ellie was a vibrant young woman who lit up any room she was in. She was passionate about her role, and a loyal colleague and friend.

"Her loss is felt across the whole force, and we are all holding her family in our thoughts.”

She was taken to hospital following the incident, but sadly passed away later in the day.

One bouquet which was left at the scene on Donetsk Way carried the message: "So, so sad. Fly high Ellie."