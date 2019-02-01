An inmate at HMP Moorland in Doncaster has had extra time added onto his sentence for throwing urine and faeces at prison officers.

Tyson Wardle, aged 28 and formerly from Barnsley, was just 12 days away from being released when he threw a bucket containing urine and faeces into a staff office on his wing.

Tyson Wardle

The bucket hit one the officers and Wardle was later charged with common assault following the incident in December.

He was serving time for possession of an offensive weapon when he targeted the prison officers on his wing.

Wardle pleaded guilty and was jailed for a further 21 months during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.



Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: “Through a joint investigation with the Prison Crime Unit and officers and staff from HMP Moorland, we’ve been able deal with this incident quickly and ensure Wardle was brought before the courts for his disgusting actions.



“Prison staff should be able to come to work and do their jobs, without fear of such incidents occurring.

“Together with staff at the prison service we are continuing to eliminate crime inside the prison and bring those involved in such incidents before the courts.”