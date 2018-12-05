Doncaster boy on the mend after attempted murder 

Have your say

A Doncaster boy left fighting for life after an attack described as an ‘attempted murder’ is on the mend.

The 16-year-old suffered life threatening injuries when violence flared at a property in Rockcliffe Avenue, Balby, on Monday, November 26.

He was in a coma and placed on the critical list at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the immediate aftermath of the attack but his condition is now said to have ‘improved’.

South Yorkshire Police said his condition is ‘no longer classed as life-threatening’.

He was attacked by a number of people but no arrests have yet been made.

Possible motives for the attack have not yet been released by detectives, but South Yorkshire Police said it is not being linked with any other incidents.

Detective Constable Craig Benn said the victim was ‘subjected to a violent and prolonged assault’ and his injuries were ‘incredibly serious’.

He said the force is ‘working hard to piece together what happened’.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 15 of November 27.