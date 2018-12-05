Anniversary of devastating Sheffield arson attack which killed three approaches

The anniversary of a devastating arson attack which killed three members of the same family 13 years ago is approaching.

Anthony Brightmore, aged 68, perished with his wife Patricia, 65 and their blind son Stephen, 35, after a fire in their home in Batemoor in the early hours of December 23, 2005.

A 15-year-old boy later went on trial accused of manslaughter but was found not guilty and the case was closed, with detectives announcing that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the fatal arson attack.

The Brightmore family home in Batmoor Walk went up in flames after a plastic wheelie bin was set alight outside the front door.

Flames from the bin blaze spread to the two-storey maisonette and quickly engulfed the property.

Mr and Mrs Brightmore died in their home but Stephen initially survived, although the extent of his burns were so severe he lost his fight for life two days later.

The boy accused of starting the fire was a self confessed teenage arsonist, who jurors heard found it ‘funny’ to set fire to paper, pens and plastic bottles, usually in woodland.

He died setting fire to the wheelie bin, claiming a teenage friend had been lying when he said he saw him set fire to a crisp packet and drop it into the bin outside the Brightmore family’s home.

He admitted that he had been roaming the streets of Batemoor and Jordanthorpe, climbing on roofs and smoking cannabis with his brother and a teenage girl on the night of the blaze but denied responsibility.

The murders are among 33 unsolved cases on South Yorkshire Police’s books.