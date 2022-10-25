Police officers were called out early yesterday after the man was found unresponsive on Church Way, in Doncaster city centre, just before 8.30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and sadly, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

Last week, the body of another man was found in a skip outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A man has been found dead on Church Way, Doncaster, next to a busy South Yorkshire road. File picture shows police tape

A man in his 30s found near the entrance to the Accident and Emergency department off Armthorpe Road.