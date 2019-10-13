Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith blasts 'tabloid bulls***" after claims she lashed out at children in play

Sheridan Smith has blasted The Sun

The Sun has claimed that the BAFTA award winning actress will not appear in next year’s production of Joseph after shouting at some younger members of the cast – leading to a row with bosses.

But the actress has described the story as ‘tabloid bulls***t” and ‘fabricated, cruel, vicious lies.”

She has been starring as the narrator in the show alongside Jason Donovan at the London Palladium.

The paper reported that she yelled at a group of young cast members, aged between 11 and 13 at an after show party.

A source told the newspaper: "While she never put a foot wrong on stage, away from it she could often be quite up and down.

“After the final show, bosses held a party in the theatre’s VIP bar and Sheridan was there with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

“They were chilling out, while a group of the younger cast were messing around nearby.

“Suddenly Sheridan turned around and very rudely told them to go away.

“Everyone who heard her was shocked because they were just kids being kids.

“Her boyfriend and the company manager quickly stepped in to whisk her away, while one of the mums took charge of taking the kids to another area.

“But obviously bosses heard what happened and were very unimpressed with Sheridan.

“The next we heard, her contract was not being renewed.”

The show ran from July to September and returns next summer.

Representatives for Sheridan on Saturday night told The Sun she would not be returning. But they insisted her stint was always meant to be a one-off.

In response to the story, Sheridan said: “I try not to rise to the tabloid bulls*** but they’ve gone a step too far this time.

“The story today is completely untrue, the kids in the show were the only reason I stayed the whole run.

“I love every single one of them and their parents became family.