They may be man’s best friend - but cruelty towards dogs has risen in Yorkshire in last year.

A greyhound/lurcher cross dumped in South Yorkshire with a 'rotted-off' tail and a near-total fur loss is being used to highlight the rise of dog abuse cases.

On April 20 this year, the dog, named Lucas, was found barely alive in Huddersfield Road, Barnsley, and called "the skinniest dog his rescuer had ever seen".

Poor Lucas also had 98 per cent fur loss due to an untreated skin condition and a broken tail bone which was so badly infected part of it had rotted completely off. The greyhound/lurcher cross was terrified and could barely move as he was so weak.

This greyhound/lurcher was found severely neglected and dumped in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. A rescuer said it was "the skinniest dog they had ever seen".

RSPCA Inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw was sent to collect the pet and although he has come across many awful cases of neglect in his career he said this was the most emaciated dog he had seen which was still alive.

Ben said: “I was really shocked when I first saw him. He was the thinnest dog that I had ever seen which was still alive and on top of this he had an awful untreated skin condition which meant he was constantly scratching and had left him almost completely bald.

“I could tell by his demeanour and the look in his eyes Lucas had given up on life as he was so broken and withdrawn. It was heartbreaking to see.

“I rushed him for veterinary treatment and was worried he might not even make the short journey for emergency treatment.

“But once there he was such a friendly little boy despite being obviously starving and suffering from a horrific case of sarcoptic mange.”

The RSPCA has shared the case to highlight how, in 2022, there were 5,825 reports made to the charity in the area about cruelty to dogs, compared with 5,474 in 2021, a rise of six per cent.

1,799 of the cases were reported in South Yorkshire, with incidents including intentional harm, neglect and abandonment.

It means in 2022, a staggering 16 dogs a day on average were cruelly treated in Yorkshire.

In summer months, cases of cruelty rise and the charity says it is braced for its busiest time of the year.

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

Beth Clements, RSPCA chief inspector for West Yorkshire, said: “For hundreds of years dogs have been known as man’s best friend - and if you share your home with one, you will know why, as they are so loyal and loving companions.

“But these awful statistics tell a different story. Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal.

“Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse. We need the public’s help to Cancel Out Cruelty. Their donations, no matter how small, help keep our frontline officers out on the road rescuing animals and investigating these terrible reports.”

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.