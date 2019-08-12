Shots fired on Sheffield estate
Shots have been fired on a Sheffield estate.
At around 10:45pm on Sunday, August 11, police received reports of gunshots at an address on Lindsay Avenue in Parson Cross.
Officers attended the scene and found damage to a window consistent with firearms discharge. No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.
It is the second time addresses in the area have been targeted in the past few weeks.
On Monday, July 29, shots were fired on Lindsay Avenue in what police said was a ‘targeted attack’.
No one was injured but police appealed for anyone with information about what happened to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 960 of 29 July.