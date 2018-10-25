Crimestoppers reward of £5,000 still available for help to find man wanted over Sheffield murder

Have your say

A reward of £5,000 offered by Crimestoppers is still available for information which leads to the arrest of a man wanted over a Sheffield murder.

Crimestoppers said the offer of the cash reward earlier this week did not result in ‘any significant response’ immediately but detectives are hopeful that information will eventually come in.

Kavan Brissett

They want to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the murder of Kavan Brissett, 21, who was stabbed to death in August.

Kavan was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, and died four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

His family claim others with him at the time of the attack fled, leaving him for dead.

Kavan’s aunt, Libby Hamilton, branded them ‘cowards’ and ‘heartless’.

Four arrests have been made so far, but nobody has yet been charged.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives believe Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, could hold vital information about the stabbing.

They claim that Farrah knows he is wanted for questioning but is deliberately evading arrest.

Anyone shielding him has been warned they face prosecution.

Crimestoppers described Farrah as ‘key’ to police enquiries.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



