Detectives and CSI arrive at scene of serious flat fire in Sheffield

Detectives and CSI officers have arrived at the scene of a serious flat fire in Sheffield – amid fears of a death.

Concerned residents in St Lawrence Glebe, off St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, fear a neighbour died in a blaze in a block of flats this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene of a flat fire in Sheffield

Firefighters were alerted to flames at 10.55am and there are at least four fire appliances still at the scene this afternoon.

Paramedics and police officers also remain at the scene.

A tent has been erected outside the flats where the fire broke out.

Details on whether anyone died or was injured in the flat fire have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police or South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

A cordon is in place while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze is underway.