Detective appeals for help in solving Sheffield murder five weeks after fatal stabbing

The detective leading the investigation into the murder of a Sheffield man has issued another appeal for information five weeks on after the knife attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore urged anyone with information about the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett to come forward.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death

Kavan was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Passers-by and medics battled to save the young boxer who underwent emergency surgery, but he died in hospital four days later.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted for questioning

The stabbing is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are still trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, known as Reggie, who is believed to hold vital information over the stabbing.

DCI Jude Ashmore

He has connections to Broomhall in Sheffield as well as Cardiff in Wales.

Members of the public who spot him are urged to dial 999 immediately.

DCI Ashmore said: “Our investigation continues to progress and we are grateful to everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“We are still asking for your help to trace Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection to Mr Brissett’s death.

“If you see him, please do not approach him. Call 999 straight away.”

She added: “I’d urge anyone with information about Kavan’s death to keep his family at the forefront of their minds – they have lost a son, brother and friend.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14.

The police incident room can be called direct on 01709 443507 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.