Stanage Edge rescue: Climber saved by mountain rescue team after falling ‘significant distance’ near Sheffield

A climber who suffered back injuries and potential pelvic fractures after falling up to seven metres near Sheffield was saved by mountain rescuers.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 20:32 BST

Edale Mountain Rescue was helped by members of the climbing community after a man fell a ‘significant distance’ of six to seven metres at Stanage Edge shortly after 12.30pm today (June 17). A spokesperson said the climber was flown to the trauma unit at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for further assessment and treatment.

The man has fallen near to High Neg trig point and was suffering with back pain and potential pelvic fractures. He was placed in a pelvic binder as well as a vacuum mattress, and given a strong pain reliever.

The spokesperson said: “The first team vehicle with team members onboard was on scene very quickly as they were attending Grindleford carnival.

Mountain rescue saved a man who fell up to seven metres while climbing. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue TeamMountain rescue saved a man who fell up to seven metres while climbing. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
“After a request from the climbing community, a many handed hand-over was possible to undertake for most of the way up the crag and to the awaiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance for onward transport... Thank you to all the climbers who helped out and made a difficult extraction, somewhat easier.”

Many members of the climbing community offered their help to transport the injured climber to safety. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue TeamMany members of the climbing community offered their help to transport the injured climber to safety. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
The climber was air-lifted to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue TeamThe climber was air-lifted to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
