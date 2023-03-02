Many people in Sheffield heard the jets has they rumbled overhead this afternoon , but some people missed the chance to see them as they zoomed through the air. Luckily, one fighter was caught on camera in a short video by a quick thinking Sheffield local.

The Star has confirmed eight fighter jets blasted over Sheffield today. An RAF spokesperson said four F-16s from the Belgian Air Force and four F-18s from the Finnish Air Force flew over the south and west of Sheffield, as well as North Derbyshire. The RAF earlier confirmed the purpose of the exercise, which will be taking place across the UK.