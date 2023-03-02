News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield fighter jets: Aircraft shooting over Sheffield caught on camera following RAF exercise today

Military fighters have been heard roaring over Sheffield today on training routes, which also took them near Lincoln, North Derbyshire, the Peak District, Huddersfield and up to the Lake District past Lancaster.

By Harry Harrison
Many people in Sheffield heard the jets has they rumbled overhead this afternoon, but some people missed the chance to see them as they zoomed through the air. Luckily, one fighter was caught on camera in a short video by a quick thinking Sheffield local.

The Star has confirmed eight fighter jets blasted over Sheffield today. An RAF spokesperson said four F-16s from the Belgian Air Force and four F-18s from the Finnish Air Force flew over the south and west of Sheffield, as well as North Derbyshire. The RAF earlier confirmed the purpose of the exercise, which will be taking place across the UK.

A fighter jet has been caught on camera flying over Sheffield today. Video courtesy of @CraigGamb
