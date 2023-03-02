A number of people in Sheffield felt and heard the roar of fighter jets blasting over the city this afternoon, as part of RAF Exercise Cobra Warrior.

People in Sheffield first started to report the quick moving aircraft shortly after 3pm, with rumbling noises and shaking desks a common experience. Many on social media said they spotted three or four jets shooting overhead.

Aircraft trackers have plotted the route of two F-16 fighters from the Belgian Air Force flying over Sheffield and North Derbyshire, after taking off from bases in Lincolnshire. On their way out, the jets flew over areas to the south of Sheffield city centre, before returning over North Derbyshire, between Dronfield and Chesterfield.

The RAF confirmed four Belgian F-16s flew over the south of Sheffield and four Finnish F-18s flew over the west of Sheffield.

A Belgian F-16 jet fighter takes part in the NATO Air Nuclear drill "Steadfast Noon" (its regular nuclear deterrence exercise) at the Kleine-Brogel air base in Belgium on October 18, 2022. - NATO on October 17, 2022 launched its regular nuclear deterrence drills in western Europe, after tensions soared with Russia over President Vladimir Putin's veiled threats in the face of setbacks in Ukraine. The 30-nation alliance has stressed that the "routine, recurring training activity" -- which runs until October 30 -- was planned before Moscow invaded Ukraine and is not linked to the current situation. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

An RAF spokesperson has confirmed any Belgian aircraft flying from the Lincolnshire area will be one of a number of international participants in a large scale RAF exercise calling Cobra Warrior. Aircraft from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived in the UK for the exercise earlier this week and have recently been joined by Indian, Finnish and Belgian Air Forces. UK-based aircraft from the US Air Force and RAF are also taking part.

What is RAF Exercise Cobra Warrior?

According to a release on the RAF website, Exercise Cobra Warrior is run twice a year and is the largest air exercise the RAF run. The exercise is designed to train participants in “high intensity, large force, tactical air warfighting operations” and will be taking place from the March 2 to March 24 and will see 70 aircraft taking part and is being directed by staff at RAF Waddington.

There are said to be six F-16s from the Belgian Air Force based at RAF Waddington, along with six F-18s from Finland. The Finnish participation is part of a wider training activity in support of the UK led Joint Expeditionary Force, known as JEF Warrior.

When approached by The Star, an RAF spokesperson did say all regions in the UK are likely to see “packages” of aircraft on clear days like today. However, due to the number of aircraft involved in the exercise, they said they will be unable to provide a “running commentary” on what is where and when.