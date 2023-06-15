News you can trust since 1887
Deer Park Road Stannington: Rescue drama as resident pulled from burning building by Sheffield firefighters

A resident was pulled from a burning building by firefighters and taken to hospital after a flat went up in flames in Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST

Three fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze on Deer Park Road, Stannington and found the property alight on the estate, on one of the longest streets in Stannington.

They pulled the person from the house as anxious neighbours looked on after emergency crews had arrived with their blue lights flashing.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Central and Parkway stations were called out to a flat fire at 9.25pm on Deer Park Road, Sheffield. One casualty was rescued by firefighters.

A resident was pulled from a burning building by firefighters and taken to hospital after a flat went up in flames in Deer Park Road, Stannington, Sheffield. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters at an incident in SheffieldA resident was pulled from a burning building by firefighters and taken to hospital after a flat went up in flames in Deer Park Road, Stannington, Sheffield. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters at an incident in Sheffield
“The fire is believed to have started accidentally. There were a further two casualties who suffered from slight smoke inhalation.

“The casualty rescued went to hospital. The crews left the scene at 11pm.”

It was one of two fires affecting homes on Tuesday night, with a caravan fire in Sheffield which left a man needing hospital treatment for burns reported several hours later, when fire crews were called to Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, at about 3.30am.

A caravan was found to be ablaze, with flames also having spread to two nearby cars and the front of a house.

One man suffered burns to his hand and forehead in the fire, which was thought to have been started deliberately, the fire service said.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were investigating the circumstances of the Gregg House Road fire.

