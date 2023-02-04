The death of a homeless man amid freezing temperatures in a derelict Rotherham building has prompted an appeal for CCTV.

Officers were called to Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre on Doncaster Road on January 19 at 10.35am to reports the body of a man had been found inside an abandoned building.

The man has now been named by family as 49 year-old Stephen Simpson, also known locally as Stephen Jones, and Bubba.

Officers investigating the death of Mr Simpson are now appealing for information and video footage that will help them piece together his last movements.

Police are appealing for help to understand the last few days of Stephen 'Bubba' Jones, aka. Simpson, prior to when his body was found in Rotherham on January 19.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Matt Barnes said: “It is clear that from the many messages of support that Stephen was well thought of in the community.

“We’re asking that anyone with information, no matter how small you believe it to be, to get in touch. It may help us understand how and why Stephen has died.

“We’re particularly interested in understanding his movements between 11 and 19 January.

“If you are a business that knows Stephen from him passing please check your CCTV footage.

“If you’re a driver who remembers seeing Stephen between these dates please check your dashcam and get in touch.”

Anyone with information which may help officers can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 274 of January 19.

