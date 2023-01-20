There has been an outpouring of sadness at the death of a homeless man whose body was found in a derelict outbuilding in Rotherham in sub-zero temperatures.

The man, named by friends as Steve Miller, but affectionately known as ‘Bubba’, was found inside a derelict outbuilding at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre, Doncaster Road, Dalton, Rotherham, at 10.35am yesterday (Thursday, January 19).

South Yorkshire Police said the man whose body was found is being treated as unexplained. The place where the body was found was cordoned off and examined yesterday while officers tried to piece together what happened.

Detective Inspector Susannah Wagstaff, leading the police investigation into the death, said: “We are still at the early stages of this investigation, and we are working hard to identify the man’s family, and piece together what has happened.

Steve 'Bubba' Miller was found dead in a derelict outbuilding in Rotherham this week

“We know the community will be shocked and saddened to hear about this incident, and we ask that anyone that has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Steve is understood to have moved to Rotherham from the Stoke area and had lived in Rawmarsh for a number of years but was said to have been living rough at the time of his death.

An online fundraising appeal has been launched to help pay for his funeral, with over £700 raised so far.

Shannon Inwood, who launched the appeal, said: “I’m sure you all will have known Steve “Bubba” and what a lovely person he was. Today we have been informed of his death, we’re all truly heartbroken.

“We need to give him the best send off, and with all of your help I’m sure we can all do just that. Thank you everyone! Rest in peace Bubba.”

Posting on Facebook, Jade White said: “Definitely let down by this so called system! Been on streets for months that I know of but never complained or asked for a thing unlike these druggies that sit outside shops begging, pretending to be homeless for their next fix!”

Gema Ashforth said: “Bubba was a lovely man, he’d sit and chat to anyone.”

Cheryl Leeming - Drakelely added: “Rest in peace Steve ‘Bubba’ you will be sadly missed by many, a popular proud man of Rotherham.”

Jade Grainger described him as “an amazing, friendly man” and Jamie Taylor said he was a “gentle giant”.

Michelle Roebuck posted: “RIP Steve Bubba Miller, you was a top bloke and will be missed. Till we meet again fly safe my friend.”

Beth Butcher posted: “Bubba, proud to have called you my friend. The most kind heart. You really didn’t deserve the hand this cruel world dealt you at all. Be at peace singing with the angels. God bless you my friend.”

Lindsey Brailsford added: “R.I.P Bubba, you will be missed.”

Paul Cutts said: “He truly was a nice guy and entirely let down by the system.”