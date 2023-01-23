A village street and nearby wall were left covered in blood after a reported dog attack.

Police have been called in to investigate after the attack, which was on another dog and its owner, on Thursday night on Victoria Road, Beighton.

Residents described blood on the street and a nearby wall after the incident, near a shop, at the top of the road, which is on a hill.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement to The Star today: “We were called by a member of the public at about 7pm on Thursday (January 19) reporting that they and their dog had been bitten by another dog while walking along Victoria Road in Beighton, Sheffield.

Victoria Road in Beighton was left covered in blood after a reported Sheffield dog attack Police are investigating. File. picture shows police and a police car

“The attack is reported to have left the man and his dog with bite injuries which were bleeding. The investigation into what happened is ongoing and in its early stages at this time.”