Dale Houghton: Watch video showing disgraced Sheffield Wednesday fan leaving court as he avoids jail
Our video captured the disgraced Sheffield Wednesday fan leaving court after he avioided jail
Dale Houghton remained tight-lipped as he walked free from Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon.
He had been warned ahead of the hearing that he could have been jailed over his actions at Sheffield Wednesday's football stadium earlier in the football season, when he held up a photo on his phone of a six-year-old cancer victim to taunt rival Sunderland United fans.
He outraged the football community up and down the country when he downloaded a photogtraph of the late Sunderland United mascot Bradley Lowery to taunt with rival fans.
Houghton, from Wickersley, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months. He’s also received a five-year football banning order, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
