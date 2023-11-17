Our video captured the disgraced Sheffield Wednesday fan leaving court after he avioided jail

Dale Houghton remained tight-lipped as he walked free from Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

He had been warned ahead of the hearing that he could have been jailed over his actions at Sheffield Wednesday's football stadium earlier in the football season, when he held up a photo on his phone of a six-year-old cancer victim to taunt rival Sunderland United fans.

Dale Houghton arrives at Sheffield Magistrates' Court for sentencing after taunting Sunderland fans with an image of Bradley Lowery at a Sheffield Wednesday game at hillsborough. Photo by Dean Atkins

He outraged the football community up and down the country when he downloaded a photogtraph of the late Sunderland United mascot Bradley Lowery to taunt with rival fans.

Houghton, from Wickersley, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months. He’s also received a five-year football banning order, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.