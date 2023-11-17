During the last hearing when Houghton admitted to the offence, Constance Coombs, defending, said there had been 'mutual goading' between the Wednesday and Sunderland fans and he "took it too far".

She said the Sunderland fans were waving Sheffield United badges at the home fans and "my client took the deplorable decision to show the picture of Bradley Lowery".

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Ms Coombs said that what he did was "out of character" and "he's very remorseful for his actions".

Judge Gould said he had seen the photograph, which had been circulated.