A fake psychiatrist who worked in South Yorkshire has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of using a forged medical degree certificate to get a number of NHS jobs over a period of more than 20 years.

Zholia Alemi, who came to “believe her own lie” was found out when police discovered a “treasure trove” of documents at her house, a detective has said. She was jailed for seven years on Tuesday after fraudulently holding a number of NHS jobs over a period of more than 20 years, including working for Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

Alemi's lie began to unravel in 2016 when a carer reported concerns about her attempts to defraud an elderly patient and she was convicted of three fraud offences at Carlisle Crown Court. Journalist Phil Coleman, of the Cumbrian newspaper News and Star, went on to discover Alemi had never completed the medical degree at the University of Auckland in New Zealand she claimed to have, and a police investigation was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Matt Scott, of Cumbria Police, said: “We conducted search warrants in a number of properties, but predominantly in Northern Ireland at Alemi's home address.

Zholia Alemi, a bogus psychiatrist who worked in South Yorkshire, has been jailed for seven years

“What we found there was what I would describe as a treasure trove in terms of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was what are now proven to be false certificates; there was what I'd describe as a forger's kit with transfer letters, blank certificates of qualification that basically you could put almost anything you want on there, really. That was all located at that address along with thousands and thousands of other documents, letters, a number of which were false. So that really kick-started the investigation in terms of getting towards a prosecution.”

After registering with the General Medical Council in 1995 using the fake certificate and a forged letter of verification, Alemi worked for health trusts in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, earning up to £1.3 million.

Mr Scott said Alemi denied wrongdoing throughout and was “obstructive”, “difficult to deal with”, and, on occasion, “arrogant” while being interviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zholia Alemi who has been jailed for seven years for 20 fraud offences. Alemi claimed to have qualified at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, but earlier this month a jury found her guilty of forging the degree certificate and letter of verification she used to register with the GMC in 1995

“My view, and it's my own personal view, is that Alemi's lived a lie since she left Iran, where she originally came from,” he said.

“I also think that to get to the bottom of somebody who's lived a lie for their entire life may be near impossible, especially when - again in my personal view - Alemi is somebody who has come to believe her own lie and has lived that lie for so long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we can say for the moment is the moment she left Auckland to come to the UK, that's when the lie began. She'd failed when she came to the UK and everything after that has been entirely untrue.”

Giving evidence, Alemi said she and her family were tortured in Iran before she fled to New Zealand. Mr Scott said there was no evidence to support her claim. He said the complex case, which involved the NHS, GMC, Royal College of Psychiatrists and the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, was a “once-in-a-career kind of investigation”.