Youths helped to avoid lives of crime in Sheffield pay tribute to their mentor

Trevor Chrouch, owner of Olympia Health and Fitness, runs a 12-week programme aimed at disadvantaged youths and young people from Burngreave.

Tailors for those aged 15 to 25, it involves free gym membership, work experience, sports classes, mentoring sessions and meetings with motivational speakers.

One of the participants, Joesph, aged 22, hopes that the course will help him off the streets and into a job he enjoys.

He said: “Thanks to Trevor my life changed dramatically. All my friends are in prison now, one is in for 10 years. We were all on a bad path, but now Trevor has opened this gym, gave us a free membership with training sessions and a personal training course, which will help us get jobs in the future.

“Before, I didn’t know that I could make a living from health and fitness. Trevor has given us job experience in the gym, we have been helping him and he has been teaching us about body nutrition and exercise. I really like sports and if I could do it as a job it would be beneficial and amazing.”

For Ismail, 19, Trevor’s programme has improved both his physical and mental health.

He said: “Trevor provided me with an opportunity to come in and work on myself instead of just doing nothing with my life and hanging out with the wrong people.

“The gym helps a lot because it is local. Before, there were not many places where people like me could do sports. We used to jump over the fence to play football on the pitch but we were being kicked out. Now Trevor has put us in a league to play in a team.

“Sport has helped me dramatically to gain some self-confidence and be proud of my body. My mental health is getting a lot better too because I can come to the gym and let out some anger and stress. And for me, Trevor is a mentor and someone to talk to whenever I’m feeling depressed or anxious.”

Sam, 20, is happy that thanks to Trevor he can spend his time in a more productive way.

He said: “I’ve been on the streets doing the wrong things, but over past six weeks I have been lifting weights and training.

“Mentoring sessions are really helpful and gave me education about fitness.

“Trevor has kept me away from crime and put me in a good company. He has a genuine interest to help the youth and the community.”

Trevor said he is disappointed that he cannot support those on his programme long-term without financial support from Sheffield Council and other organisations.

This worries some of the youngsters he is helping, including Joseph.