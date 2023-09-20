Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ‘immature and insecure’ man who subjected two successive partners to ‘verbal and physical’ abuse and sought to alienate them from their friends and family has been jailed for over three years.

Jailing 25-year-old Alex Lindley for two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, Judge Sarah Wright told him: “You have displayed some very troubling attitudes towards women - both in your conduct and in what you had to say to the author of your pre-sentence report.”

Summarising Lindley’s behaviour towards one of the women, Complainant A, between July and October 2022 Judge Wright told a Sheffield Crown Court hearing that it was ‘clear’ he was insecure in that relationship; attempted to ‘restrict her access’ to friends and family and physically assaulted her on more than one occasion.

Judge Wright said Lindley ‘even’ went so far as to assault Complainant A in front of children during the course of one incident; and in another, he assaulted her by ‘pulling her hair and punching her on the face’.

Prosecuting barrister, David Bradshaw, said Lindley was arrested in connection with his treatment of Complainant A on October 25 last year, and in the police interviews that followed he answered ‘no comment,’ even after being shown CCTV footage of one of the assaults.

Through a statement read to the court, Complainant A said Lindley’s behaviour had left her feeling ‘nervous,’ ‘scared’ and consequently, she feared that if ‘nothing happened’ to stop Lindley he would ‘do something to get my attention or hurt me’.

“You then went on to resume an on-off relationship with [Complainant B] in Sheffield,” Judge Wright said, adding that Lindley's offending towards her was carried out between September 2022 and January 2023.

A hearing held on September 19, 2023 was told that similar to his conduct with Complainant A, Lindley subjected Complainant B to ‘verbal and physical abuse’ and sought to restrict her access to loved ones.

Judge Wright told Lindley: “You threw a vacuum cleaner at her and then threatened her with a machete. You left her in constant fear, feeling empty and distressed.”

Mr Bradshaw said Complainant B went to hospital to be treated for the injury she suffered when Lindley threw a vacuum cleaner at her from on top of the stairs.

Lindley carried out the threats with the machete following this incident, and told Complainant B he would ‘cut her up and kill her,’ before damaging a bedside table and chest-of-drawers with the machete, Mr Bradshaw said.

During the police interview relating to Complainant B, Lindley once again sought to deny the allegations, however he subsequently acknowledged his offending against her, when he pleaded guilty to charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage on the day of trial. He was remanded into custody following the second lot of offences, the court heard.

Lindley, of Columbia Road, Grimsby, was convicted of the charge of controlling and coercive behaviour relating to Complainant A following a magistrates’ court trial, after he entered a plea of not guilty.

Defending, David Ward said Lindley ‘accepts his behaviour’ after previously adopting a ‘diversionary’ approach, ‘particularly in his pre-sentence report’.

“I think the time in custody is having an effect on him, whereby he’s been able to reflect on his behaviour,” Mr Ward said, adding that while Lindley may have had an ‘initial fear of being alone’ it is something he has appreciated in custody because it has allowed him time for reflection.

Mr Ward told the court that Lindley ‘had something of a problematic upbringing’ and was ‘in a dark place’ when the offences occurred.

A psychiatric assessment revealed that Lindley has a ‘mild depressive illness and behaviour as a off-shot of his cannabis’ use, Mr Ward continued.

Judge Wright jailed Alex Lindley, aged 25, of Columbia Road, Grimsby for 40 months, and told him: “You are a very insecure and immature young man.”

Sentencing Lindley, Judge Wright said she regarded the fact that Lindley also has previous convictions - criminal damage and battery - carried out against another former partner to be an aggravating factor.

“You had a troubled upbringing, but as an adult, you bear responsibility [for your actions].”