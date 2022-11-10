Mr Kent said: “Every year we see our officers and colleagues in other emergency services attacked by what I can only describe as feral idiots.

“In the wrong hands it's no exaggeration that fireworks could be deadly and it’s a matter of time before there are serious injuries or worse whether that be one of my colleagues or a member of the public.”

South Yorkshire Police Federation chairman Steve Kent. Picture Scott Merrylees

South Yorkshire Police control room received 143 calls into their control room from Friday until Sunday concerning firework-related incidents.

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson said: “The majority of people enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and attended events or had safe bonfires at home. A small minority of people wanted to cause issues, with most of the reports we received about fireworks being thrown.”

SYP had extra officers on duty last weekend to cope with a traditional increase in incidents of anti-social behaviour at this time of year.

Mr Kent added: “There needs to be a registration system for purchasing fireworks, which may be a small burden to decent people who want to use fireworks responsibly, but I’m sure the public will support this. The effect of this would then be that illegal fireworks and their sales will be easier to target and deal with.”

SYP received three reports of vehicle fires in Sheffield over bonfire weekend – on Woodthorpe Road, Manor Oaks Road and Norborough Road, all of which are suspected to be related to firework misuse.

Shaffaq Mohammed shared a video on Twitter of the car fire on Norborough Road, Tinsley, and said: "Whilst most people will enjoy Bonfire Night, there is always a small minority that use tonight for unacceptable destruction of property.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, thank you for your continued services tonight. Feel so sorry for the owner of this car.”