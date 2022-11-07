Shocking scenes captured in mobile footage showed police officers being insulted and having fireworks thrown at them as they responded to “firework related incidents”. Chief Inspector Lee Carlson said: “We had extra officers on duty this weekend over the 4, 5 and 6 November in addition to response and neighbourhood policing teams.

“We received 143 calls into our control room from Friday until Sunday for firework-related incidents. The majority of people enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and attended events or had safe bonfires at home. A small minority of people wanted to cause issues, with most of the reports we received about fireworks being thrown.

“Officers from the local Neighbourhood Team were the target of this when they were out on patrol in Darnall. This is completely unacceptable and even though they are trained to deal with disorder, they are not invisible and can still get injured. They left the scene and thankfully nobody was injured. Officers continued to monitor the area from a distance and enquiries are underway to try and find those responsible.”

A car torched in an arson attack in Sheffield on Bonfire Night (Photo: Shaffaq Mohammed)

A video of a burning car, started by yobs, was shared by Sheffield councillor, Shaffaq Mohammed, who said: “While most people will enjoy Bonfire Night, there is always a small minority that use tonight for unacceptable destruction of property. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, thank you for your continued services tonight. Feel so sorry for the owner of this car.”

Chf Insp Carlson added: “We also received a report of a wheelie bin that had been set on fire on Staniforth Road, Darnall. Alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue we attended, but the suspects had left the scene.

“There were three reports of vehicles on fire in Sheffield. One on Friday, November 4 on Woodthorpe Road, and two on Saturday, November 5 on Manor Oaks Road and Norborough Road. They are all suspected to be related to misuse of fireworks. Thankfully there were no injuries and the crimes are being investigated.

“I want to thank the majority of people for enjoying the bonfire period responsibly. We will continue with our investigations to try and locate those responsible.”

