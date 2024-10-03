Rotherham crime: 22 arrested in massive police crackdown on domestic abuse, burglary, drugs and yobs
Officers raided several properties and busted a £200,000 cannabis farm and, at another address, seized cannabis and cash, the force said.
They also chased a car that failed to stop before arresting the driver and submitted 10 reports on summons, three intelligence reports and a cloned vehicle exam, according to Chf Insp Kevin Bradley, who led the day of action, with the Home Office and DWP.
He said: “A lot of intelligence gathering went into this Operation Duxford and we are really encouraged by the results that have come in so far.
“The arrests we have made across the borough will help disrupt criminality, as well as help protect our local communities.”
Engagement events were also held across the borough and high visibility patrols were carried out around all neighbourhood policing team areas, he added.