The dog was described as a ‘family pet’, with a ‘well natured temperament’

A Sheffield mum has admitted to owning an unregistered XL Bully breed dog after she was unable to pay the exemption fee.

Alex Riley, aged 25, bought the dog, named Callie, four years ago as a nine-week-old puppy, and it had since been a ‘family pet’ in her and her children’s lives.

Police seized the dog on March 15 after being made aware of the dog at an address in Woodhouse.

During a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 31, Riley, pleaded guilty to having in her possession an XL Bully, after failing to comply with the new laws under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, which came into effect on February 1 of this year.

Photo of XL Bully for illustrative purposes.

Under the new rules, Riley, was required to apply for an exception for Callie, have the animal neutered, and secure third-party insurance for the animal.

Magistrates heard that Riley could not afford to apply for the exemption for Callie by the strict deadline of January 31.

Mark Hughes, prosecuting, said: “The police were made aware that there may be a dog of this type at this particular address. When the offender was interviewed she seemed to have admitted it was an XL Bully and hadn’t applied for an exemption because she didn’t have the money to do so.

“She didn’t contact the police, as was the recommendation, and decided to take a risk.”

Helen Toyne, representing Riley, said her finances were “tight” due to children, and her next benefits payment was not until February 4 - after the certificate of exemption deadline of January 31.

When Riley missed the cut off point, she was “terrified” her dog would be taken off her if she called the police for advice.

Ms Toyne said: “She realises now that was not the best way to handle it, and admits she should have called the police.”

Riley, who has no previous convictions, was described by her defence as a “responsible and fit and proper person to be in charge of the dog”.

It was also heard that the family pet had never shown any signs of aggression, and that the police officer who seized Callie even noted that her “coat was flossy and smooth, and had a good and well natured temperament”.

Ms Toyne added: “She now lives with her mother. She has been saving up to pay for all the fees that would be incurred if Callie returned, and any shortfall would be met by her father.”

The dog remains in the care of South Yorkshire Police.

Riley, of Water Slacks Walk, Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a fighting dog.