Several residents say the dogs were being "fussed" by officers and jumped into police cars with their "tails wagging".

Sheffield residents have come to the defence of two XL Bully dogs that got loose on an estate last week, saying they were "friendly", "giddy" and "never tried to hurt anyone".

On Wednesday (December 13), The Star published a police report on how officers had seized two loose dogs in the Arbourthorne area.

South Yorkshire Police said the force had received two calls about a pair of XL Bullies seen on Cradock Road and Northern Avenue, stating they had "tried to attack another dog".

However, since the incident, The Star has been contacted by several members of the public involved in their retrieval, as well as their owner, who have backed the dogs and have rejected any claims they were aggressive.

Several said the pair of XL Bullies were "fussed" by police officers on their arrival and jumped into police cars at the scene "with tails wagging".

A resident who said she found the two XL Bullies and stayed with them until police arrived shared this photo of one of them looking through her car window in Arbourthorne.

One woman, who said she came across the dogs and followed them "for a good 45 minutes" in her car, said: "I found these dogs. They were not aggressive at all. I stayed with them a while while posts were made trying to find their owner.

"They were spotted being fussed by the police and jumped in their car with tails wagging.

"They didn’t attack any other dog.

"They were going up to people sniffing and getting stroked. They never once made me feel worried.

"Honestly, they weren’t nasty, at all, they looked lost and scared."

Following the messages, The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police about whether anyone or any other animal was hurt in the incident.

A spokesperson said the dogs were seized as strays and were given to Sheffield City Council’s kennels. No one was injured or hurt.

Sheffield City Council has not yet revealed what happened to the dogs.

However, the dogs’ owner - who asked to remain anonymous - contacted The Star on Friday to say she collected them on the same day after officers scanned their microchips.

The owner says the dogs escaped after she left them in her back garden when she was called away on an emergency.

The owner said: "They are as soft as a brush. I can’t imagine one person who saw them saying they are aggressive.

“"hey are family dogs and both the police and the pound were saying how lovely they are. The police told the kennels they were friendly.

"It’s hard as it is on XL Bullies now, never mind the one that are harmless."

XL Bullies have repeatedly been in the headlines in recent months ahead of a new law coming into force on January 1, 2024, banning the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Anyone who has an XL Bully will need to apply for an exemption certificate and have it entered on the Index of Exempted Dogs register. They will also have to be muzzled and on a lead in public.

It is unknown what will happen to XL Bullies in the care of council kennels and animal charities in the new year, or if it will require them to be destroyed, with guidance only to treat them as the law is applied to other Dangerous Dogs such as the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa or the Dogo Argentino.

Adding to difficulties is that the Government’s definition of the dog is broad, and may lead to owners who do not realise or might even disagree that their dogs are XL Bullies.

He said: "I understand that there have been attacks, but I don't think it's fair to blame the dogs, In my opinion they're the most loving dogs I've ever had.

"I think a lot of the problems come from owners, when dogs that are locked up in a cage, break free, and that's when something happens. It could happen with any dog, but because of the size and the power it can be dangerous with XL Bullies.

"I've had mine for four years, and still wouldn't approach one, in case they have not been looked after properly."

However, multiple cases of attacks involving what were called XL Bully dogs have occured in Sheffield in recent months.

This week, police reported that a 12-year-old boy was left with the bones in their arms visible following an attack by two XL Bullies in their home.

The issue made national headlines in September when a man - Ian Price, 52 - died after being attacked by two XL Bullies in Stonnal, Staffordshire.

In October, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court ordered the destruction of two XL Bullies after a woman was injured in an incident in March.

The ban comes into effect on January 1, 2024.

Speaking in September, Councillor Joe Otten for Sheffield City Council said: "The council has not received any guidance from the government on how to deal with XL Bullies in our kennels.

"The council takes its responsibility to ensure irresponsible owners and dangerous dogs do not cause harm to residents very seriously.