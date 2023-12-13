Police were called out after reports of dogs running loose and attempted attack

Two dogs believed to be the 'XL Bully' breed, and suspected of trying to carry out an attack, have been seized after being seen running loose on a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police were called out to Arbourthorne this morning after concerns were raised over two loose dogs spotted by residents.

A team of officers was sent to the scene to deal with the animals.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called this morning (December 13) to reports that two dogs, believed to be XL bullies, were loose in the street on Cradock Road in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield.

"We also received a separate report that two dogs, which are believed to be the same dogs, had tried to attack another dog on nearby Northern Avenue."

Police added that two dogs were seized and had been taken to kennels. Enquiries are ongoing to seek to locate the owners of the dogs.

It is the latest incident involving dogs to hit the headlines. Last week Sheffield city centre was brought to a standstill after an incident involving an attack by a dog on another animal near the bottom of Fargate.

A man was later arrested and charged with being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £60 surcharge. He was also ordered to muzzle the dog when out in future.

At the time, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work around dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire said: "Your dog is your responsibility.