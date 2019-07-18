Written warning for South Yorkshire police officer who admitted skiving
A South Yorkshire police officer has received a written warning for skiving – after he went home during a night shift when he was being paid overtime for a pre-planned operation.
The police officer, who has not been identified, received the warning after an internal misconduct hearing into his actions.
He admitted that while working on a ‘planned operation’ during a night shift, for which he was being paid overtime, he drove home in a marked police car and ‘stayed home for a period in excess of a permitted rest period’.
In brief details of the incident released by South Yorkshire Police, the force said: “The officer subsequently failed to be available for duty, causing another officer to fulfill those duties.
“Despite this, the officer submitted an overtime form covering the full duty period.”
The force added: “An independent Detective Chief Inspector found the matter amounted to misconduct and a written warning was the sanction.”