Written warning for South Yorkshire police officer who admitted skiving

A South Yorkshire police officer has received a written warning for skiving – after he went home during a night shift when he was being paid overtime for a pre-planned operation.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 13:55
A police officer has received a written warning for skiving

The police officer, who has not been identified, received the warning after an internal misconduct hearing into his actions.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Son's desperate bid to find mum's killer after attack in Sheffield

He admitted that while working on a ‘planned operation’ during a night shift, for which he was being paid overtime, he drove home in a marked police car and ‘stayed home for a period in excess of a permitted rest period’.

APPEAL: South Yorkshire Police in bid to find missing woman

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In brief details of the incident released by South Yorkshire Police, the force said: “The officer subsequently failed to be available for duty, causing another officer to fulfill those duties.

“Despite this, the officer submitted an overtime form covering the full duty period.”

Read More

Read More
Murder probe launched after man dies in Sheffield three weeks after attack

The force added: “An independent Detective Chief Inspector found the matter amounted to misconduct and a written warning was the sanction.”