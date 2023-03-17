A suspected kidnap is under investigation after a man was bundled into a van on a South Yorkshire street in the middle of the night.

South Yorkshire Police were called out by a worried member of the public after the incident at 1am on Thursday morning (March 16), which is said to have involved three other men forcing the suspected victim into a silver Citroen Berlingo.

Officers says they are now looking to trace a group of men ‘after reports of a possible kidnap’.

The incident was said to have happened on Wortley Road, Rotherham. All the ‘possible offenders’ were described as dark skinned with one of the four having a beard. Police say the man they are concerned about was wearing just joggers and socks at the time he was put in the van. At 3am, the suspects and the van returned, with two of them then getting in to a black BMW.

Det Chief Insp Andy Knowles said: “An investigation is underway, and we need your help in identifying the man involved and ensuring he is safe and well. I would ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact us with information so we can carry out welfare checks as soon as possible. Meanwhile we are gathering witness reports from those in the area and treating it as an absolute priority to trace the van.”

Anyone with information can contact police through live chat, their online forum, or through 101, quoting incident 173 of March 16, 2023.