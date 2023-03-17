News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
38 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
7 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Wortley Road Rotherham: Suspected kidnap investigation as man ‘forced into van in early hours’

A suspected kidnap is under investigation after a man was bundled into a van on a South Yorkshire street in the middle of the night.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT

South Yorkshire Police were called out by a worried member of the public after the incident at 1am on Thursday morning (March 16), which is said to have involved three other men forcing the suspected victim into a silver Citroen Berlingo.

Officers says they are now looking to trace a group of men ‘after reports of a possible kidnap’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was said to have happened on Wortley Road, Rotherham. All the ‘possible offenders’ were described as dark skinned with one of the four having a beard. Police say the man they are concerned about was wearing just joggers and socks at the time he was put in the van. At 3am, the suspects and the van returned, with two of them then getting in to a black BMW.

Most Popular
A suspected kidnap is under investigation after a man was bundled into a van on Wortley Road, Rotherham, in the middle of the night.
A suspected kidnap is under investigation after a man was bundled into a van on Wortley Road, Rotherham, in the middle of the night.
A suspected kidnap is under investigation after a man was bundled into a van on Wortley Road, Rotherham, in the middle of the night.

Det Chief Insp Andy Knowles said: “An investigation is underway, and we need your help in identifying the man involved and ensuring he is safe and well. I would ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact us with information so we can carry out welfare checks as soon as possible. Meanwhile we are gathering witness reports from those in the area and treating it as an absolute priority to trace the van.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police through live chat, their online forum, or through 101, quoting incident 173 of March 16, 2023.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.