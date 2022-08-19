Worrall Road, Worrall: Police investigating Sheffield truck theft launch public appeal to find man pictured
Members of the public are being asked to help identify the man pictured in this CCTV image by police officers investigating a Sheffield truck theft.
Officers believe he could assist with their enquiries into the theft of a recovery truck on Worrall Road, Worrall on Tuesday, August 2.
Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, August 18), a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “The truck had been parked on Worrall Road when it was reportedly taken by two men at around 12.10am. It has since been recovered.
“Tommy Tyree, 26, of Milnrow View, Parson Cross, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance in connection with the incident.
"He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court on 24 August.
“We are still looking to identify and speak to this man as we believe he could assist our enquiries.”
Sheffield Crown Court: Prisoner stabbed fellow inmate with a toilet brush converted into a spike
Contact SYP via their online portal, or by calling 101, using investigation number 14/139096/22.