News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Worrall Road, Worrall: Police investigating Sheffield truck theft launch public appeal to find man pictured

Members of the public are being asked to help identify the man pictured in this CCTV image by police officers investigating a Sheffield truck theft.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:35 am

Officers believe he could assist with their enquiries into the theft of a recovery truck on Worrall Road, Worrall on Tuesday, August 2.

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, August 18), a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “The truck had been parked on Worrall Road when it was reportedly taken by two men at around 12.10am. It has since been recovered.

“Tommy Tyree, 26, of Milnrow View, Parson Cross, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise the man pictured? Police believe he may be able to assist with enquiries into a truck theft on Worrall Road, Worrall on August 3

Most Popular

"He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court on 24 August.

“We are still looking to identify and speak to this man as we believe he could assist our enquiries.”

Sheffield Crown Court: Prisoner stabbed fellow inmate with a toilet brush converted into a spike

Contact SYP via their online portal, or by calling 101, using investigation number 14/139096/22.

Their online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org