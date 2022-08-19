Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe he could assist with their enquiries into the theft of a recovery truck on Worrall Road, Worrall on Tuesday, August 2.

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, August 18), a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “The truck had been parked on Worrall Road when it was reportedly taken by two men at around 12.10am. It has since been recovered.

“Tommy Tyree, 26, of Milnrow View, Parson Cross, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise the man pictured? Police believe he may be able to assist with enquiries into a truck theft on Worrall Road, Worrall on August 3

"He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court on 24 August.

“We are still looking to identify and speak to this man as we believe he could assist our enquiries.”

Contact SYP via their online portal, or by calling 101, using investigation number 14/139096/22.

Their online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/