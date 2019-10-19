'The world will be a much duller place without him' - tributes pour in to antiques dealer killed in Sheffield Parkway crash

Richard John Howitt died in a collision on the Parkway in Sheffield

Richard Howitt, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday night after his black BMW series left the road near the exit for Parkway Drive and crashed as he headed away from Sheffield.

His heartbroken family described the 56-year-old from Doncaster as an ‘adored’ husband to his wife Tracy and ‘beloved’ son to parents Cyril and Margaret, and they praised his ‘warm and generous’ nature.

Friends have been quick to pay their condolences and share memories of the popular and successful businessman affectionately referred to by many as ‘Lovejoy’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Blount said: “This is such sad news. The world will be a much duller place without him. Condolences to his wife and family.”

Michael Antcliffe wrote: “God I miss you so much Lovejoy. I just cannot believe this. Always in my heart. Love you, sleep tight, and thank you for being part of my life.”

Graeme Cantelo commented: “Richard was always generous with his time and expertise from across the shop counter and was always chipper and truly one of a kind, as is Tracy. RIP Richard. A massive loss for all that knew him.”

Katie Ault said: “I am so sorry for your loss. We know Richard and Billy from walking our dog down Rivelin. We would chat every time we passed and he used to make myself and husband laugh so much with his stories. What a great man. RIP.”

Louise Leech wrote: “I knew Richard when we all went to Hickleton Club in our 20s. Such a funny, cheeky character. Good memories. RIP.”

Aimie Boot commented: “So sad. RIP Richard. Lovely guy.”

Natalie Moorhouse said: “Such sad news. It was a pleasure to have known you Richard. RIP. Condolences to your family.”

Daniel Parker wrote: “So sad… I’ve known him for many years, very well loved antique dealer and silver buyer… my thoughts go out to his family from all his friends at Barnsley Antiques Centre. He will be sadly missed.

Sufi Miah commented: “Very sad news. Richard will be missed from all staff at Viraaj Restaurant, where he was one of our regular customers. Condolences to his family.”

And Joshua Jones said: “Such a great guy, will be missed by everyone at Europa Mercedes. Condolences to his family and friends.”

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Howitt’s family said: “We as a family are utterly devastated at the loss of a dear son, father, husband and friend who will be sadly missed by many.

“Richard, originally from Doncaster, was a well-liked, popular local business man and successful, internationally recognised, antiques and silver dealer of over 35 years.“He regularly exhibited at trade fairs throughout the country attracting and dealing with hundreds of customers from all over the world.

“He was particularly well known and professionally respected throughout the Yorkshire region where he had built a loyal trade and client base; many becoming his close personal friends.

“Richard was the beloved only son of his dear mum and dad, Cyril and Margaret, adored husband to Tracy, loved father of his two children Harry and Helanah and ‘pet dad’ to his much loved dog Billy.

“Richard was extremely hard working with a warm and generous nature, a sharp wit, wonderful sense of fun and good humour.

“No words can begin to describe the loss we all feel. Family and friends are utterly heartbroken.

“Richard touched so many people’s lives and will continue to live on in the hearts, minds and memories of his family and all who knew and loved him.”