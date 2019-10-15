These are Sheffield's best and worst GP practices - as rated by you
The Star can today reveal a list of Sheffield central’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 13:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 15:38 pm
The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and this article is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within the S1, S2, S3, S4 and S5 postcode areas.
Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent annually to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.
Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Sheffield, based on the percentage of people who said they were satisfied overall with their GP.
Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.