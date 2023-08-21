News you can trust since 1887
Wordsworth Drive Sheffield: Three arrested after man, 19, found seriously injured

A police cordon was put in place on the city estate

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 06:23 BST

A police cordon was put in place on a Sheffield estate after a man, aged 19, was found seriously injured.

South Yorkshire Police said the alarm was raised at 4.40am on Saturday and when officers arrived they discovered a seriously injured man on Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross.

Three arrests were made after a man, 19, was found seriously injured on the Parson Cross estate in Sheffield in the early hours of SaturdayThree arrests were made after a man, 19, was found seriously injured on the Parson Cross estate in Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday
He was taken to hospital by ambulance, and although serious his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Three people were later arrested, a 21 year-old man, an 18 year-old man and a 34 year-old woman. They were all held on suspicion of assault before being released on police bail.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 4.40am (August 20) reporting concerns for a man’s welfare on Wordsworth Drive in Sheffield.

"Officers attended and found a 19 year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"A scene was in place while officers carried out their enquiries. Three people were later arrested, a 21 year-old man, an 18 year-old man and a 34 year-old woman on suspicion of assault, they have since been released on police bail."

 Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 201 of August 20, 2023.

