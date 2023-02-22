Disgusted residents have told of their shock after a Sheffield pub reportedly came under attack as children and customers were enjoying themselves.

South Yorkshire Police was called out after receiving reports that two men armed with metal bars had attempted to ‘smash up’ the pub at Stag Inn, on Market Square, in Woodhouse, Sheffield.

Officers were alerted on Saturday, February 18, at 2.17pm, to reports of ‘disorder’ and one person, who asked not to be named, said the thugs had been wielding metal bars as they attempted to force their way in to the Stag Inn pub and ‘smash up’ the venue.

Sheffield Star readers described on Facebook how children had been terrified and had been screaming and trying to take cover during the incident.

The Stag Inn, on Market Square, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, where police confirmed they were called to reports of 'disorder' on Saturday, February 18. Photo: Google

One reader stated: “I cannot sleep at night. I suffer with PTSD as it is. That’s just added more to it but just glad all [the] kids are safe. Soon as police came I said I wanna take my kids home.”

The same person added that staff locked the doors for safety and alerted the police as the incident erupted.

She also stated: “Still hard to even think about it. I have been to the village for the first time since and I was a nervous wreck but got to live my life and move on.

“I have lived around here from birth and it’s horrible. Cannot do anything these days without being terrorised. It was a lovely community at one point but now it’s not safe to even let your kids play out or go [to the] shops.”

Another concerned reader stated that there had been a one-year-old child’s party with other children at the pub at the time of the incident, and a further reader described the area as a ‘war zone down there these days’.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that two men were responsible for criminal damage to a property before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident and enquiries are on-going to identify those involved.”

