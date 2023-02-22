Police were called after two men reportedly armed with metal bars attempted to ‘smash up’ a Sheffield pub.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called on Saturday, February 18, at 2.17pm, to reports of ‘disorder’ at Market Square in Woodhouse, Sheffield. One person, who asked not to be named, said the thugs had been wielding metal bars as they attempted to force their way in to the Stag Inn pub and ‘smash up’ the venue.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that two men were responsible for criminal damage to a property before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident and enquiries are on-going to identify those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 508 of February 18. You can also get in touch via South Yorkshire Police’s website or live chat at: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.