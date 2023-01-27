A woman who set a bin on fire outside the South Yorkshire mayor’s offices in Sheffield city centre has been jailed.

Chantelle Sykes, aged 29, of Pollard Crescent, Southey, was sent to prison for a year after admitting arson, possession of a bladed article, and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

On November 9, 2022, police received reports of a bin on fire outside a property at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority having been deliberately set alight by Sykes. Sykes was arrested for the offence on November 25, when she was found to be in possession of a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She pleaded guilty before Sheffield magistrates, and was sentenced on January 23 to 52 weeks’ prison.

A woman who set a bin on fire outside the South Yorkshire mayor’s offices in Sheffield city centre has been jailed. File picture shows police cars.

Pc Dan Baines said: “We ensured we had all the evidence needed and secured to put Sykes behind bars. This incident is further proof that people who start fires do get caught and do get convicted. Starting fires is reckless, can cause huge damage and distress to the local community and can cost lives.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the public can help reduce arson by putting bins out early on the morning of collection, rather than the night before; taking bins from the kerbside as soon as they can after they have been emptied; and storing bins and rubbish away from buildings, but within the boundary of their property

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad