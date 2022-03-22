South Yorkshire Police jobs: How to apply for police officer vacancies
South Yorkshire Police has launched a recruitment drive for police officers to boost the frontline.
The force is looking for new recruits through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship route.
Launching the recruitment drive yesterday, the force said it wants to hear ‘from people across all communities and cultures’.
The force added: “Whether a sixth form or college leaver or someone simply looking for a career change, you could join us and help make a difference.”
Police forces across the country are recruiting an extra 20,000 police officers to boost numbers, which will see 1,400 new officers join South Yorkshire Police over the next year.
Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “Once again I am pleased to announce that applications are open for police constables.
“Being a police officer is a career where no two days are the same. Every day you will make a difference to our communities; you will be the person there to help, to support, to help secure justice and to protect the people of South Yorkshire.
“South Yorkshire Police remains one of the highest performing forces in the country and we have great aspirations to be the very best we can be. We are a full spectrum force which means we have a wide range of roles including a dog section, mounted section, specialist firearms officers and we serve a diverse mix of 1.4 million people across a varied range of settings.
“We are lucky enough to live in a county which presents the challenges of inner city life, paired with those of our rural communities. You’ll be busy, you’ll be challenged and above all, in your work to help others we will push you to reach your full potential.
“We are looking for problem solvers, quick thinkers, people who care but can enforce. We’re looking for the best available and if you believe that is you, we look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you into our brilliant force.”
The opportunity to apply to join South Yorkshire Police runs for almost six weeks, with the recruitment drive closing on Monday, May 2, 2022.
To apply to or to find out more visit here.