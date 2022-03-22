The force is looking for new recruits through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship route.

Launching the recruitment drive yesterday, the force said it wants to hear ‘from people across all communities and cultures’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has launched a new recruitment drive for more police officers

The force added: “Whether a sixth form or college leaver or someone simply looking for a career change, you could join us and help make a difference.”

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “Once again I am pleased to announce that applications are open for police constables.

“Being a police officer is a career where no two days are the same. Every day you will make a difference to our communities; you will be the person there to help, to support, to help secure justice and to protect the people of South Yorkshire.

“South Yorkshire Police remains one of the highest performing forces in the country and we have great aspirations to be the very best we can be. We are a full spectrum force which means we have a wide range of roles including a dog section, mounted section, specialist firearms officers and we serve a diverse mix of 1.4 million people across a varied range of settings.

“We are lucky enough to live in a county which presents the challenges of inner city life, paired with those of our rural communities. You’ll be busy, you’ll be challenged and above all, in your work to help others we will push you to reach your full potential.

“We are looking for problem solvers, quick thinkers, people who care but can enforce. We’re looking for the best available and if you believe that is you, we look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you into our brilliant force.”

The opportunity to apply to join South Yorkshire Police runs for almost six weeks, with the recruitment drive closing on Monday, May 2, 2022.