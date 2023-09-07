A man responsible for a persistent campaign of stalking, carried out against his former partner after their relationship ended, has walked away from Sheffield Crown Court with a suspended sentence.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how after the complainant ended her relationship of almost two years with defendant, Timothy Battye he subjected her to a persistent campaign of stalking.

Summarising his offending, the judge, Recorder Gavin Doig told Battye: “It seems your drug use caused problems throughout, over time it escalated to the point where she brought the relationship to an end.

“You did not accept that, and you made her life, and the life of her children, a misery.”

Recorder Doig described how over the course of a number of weeks in April and May 2023, Battye, aged 42, assaulted the complainant ‘terrifying her’; he repeatedly visited her address, scaring her children in the process and incessantly phoned her, and left her abusive voicemails.

Describing one of the assaults carried out by Battye, Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, told a hearing held on September 5, 2023, that it took place after he told her ‘you know you want it’ and ‘I f***ing love you’.

“He grabbed her by the throat…she couldn’t breathe, and due to her asthma, she was terrified,” Ms Earnshaw said, adding: “The defendant was still shouting: ‘You know I f***king love you’. She tried to get the defendant off her by hitting him with her phone, but it had no effect.”

During another incident on May 5, 2023, Battye messaged the complainant at around 11.30pm and told her he was outside her address and was going to ‘smash her house out’, before sending her another message around three minutes later, in which he suggested he had put her car tyres down, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

“The complainant was absolutely scared at receiving these threats, but stayed inside her home,” Ms Earnshaw said.

In the days following this incident, Battye continued to let her know he was watching the house by sending her a message referring to a takeaway she had delivered; she, and her children, saw him standing outside the house and he also sent her 50 Facebook requests, all of which were cancelled, the court heard.

The complainant subsequently called the police.

Recorder Doig continued: “Even after you knew the police were after you, and wanted to speak to you, you continued to behave in this way.”

In a victim impact statement submitted after Battye’s arrest on May 18, 2023, the complainant said she was ‘scared’ of him, and described the traumatic experience of having Battye watch both her home and her social media accounts.

She also said his behaviour had left her children feeling afraid and anxious.

Battye, of Riley Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of stalking and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Battye had been in custody since his arrest; and had served the equivalent of a seven-month prison sentence on remand.

Ms Tanner continued: “He recognises he lost all sense of proportion…he is now deeply ashamed of his behaviour and is deeply embarrassed.”

Recorder Doig said he had ‘carefully considered’ whether to send Battye back to prison for a short stint - due to time already served - but said on balance he believed the community would be ‘best served’ with a suspended sentence and order for him to get the rehabilitation he needs.