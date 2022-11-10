Woman spared jail after bottling victim over head with Kopparberg on train at Sheffield Railway Station
A woman who assaulted a passenger with a bottle of Kopparberg on board a train at Sheffield Railway Station has been spared jail.
Candice Davis, aged 28, of Himley Street, Dudley, was arrested at the city’s railway station after she bottled the other woman on the evening of August 17, 2021.
Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on November 1 how the attack – which was witnessed by children – caused serious injuries.
Davis was handed a suspended 24 week prison sentence and ordered to pay £250 compensation.