Woman left with fractured nose and eye socket after attack behind pub in Sheffield city centre

Officers were called to Backfields, behind the Benjamin Huntsman pub in the city centre, at 4.45am on Saturday (July 23) to reports of a serious assault.
A woman and her friend were reportedly approached by an unknown man asking to use a mobile.
When the victim asked for the number the man wanted to call so she could dial it, he is said to have become angry, punching her twice to the face which caused a fractured nose and eye socket, as well as a cut above her right eye and swelling to her lip.
Police are now asking for anyone with who was in the area at the time to come forward.
Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 172 of July 23, or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.