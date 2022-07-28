Woman left with fractured nose and eye socket after attack behind pub in Sheffield city centre

Officers were called to Backfields, behind the Benjamin Huntsman pub in the city centre, at 4.45am on Saturday (July 23) to reports of a serious assault.

A woman and her friend were reportedly approached by an unknown man asking to use a mobile.

Police were called to Backfields on Saturday, July 23, after a man reportedly punched a woman in the face after asking for her phone.

When the victim asked for the number the man wanted to call so she could dial it, he is said to have become angry, punching her twice to the face which caused a fractured nose and eye socket, as well as a cut above her right eye and swelling to her lip.

Police are now asking for anyone with who was in the area at the time to come forward.