Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“I’m a shell of the person I was” - Those are the heartbreaking words of a woman who was subjected to a persistent campaign of control, abuse, manipulation and threats at the hands of her partner, which continued even after their relationship came to an end.

The woman targeted by defendant, Craig Green, described how years of him ‘controlling’ her meant she went from being an ‘outgoing’ person - often described as being ‘the life and soul of the party’ - to feeling so ‘empty,’ isolated from, and unrecognisable to, her loved ones that it left them ‘heartbroken’.

The woman targeted by defendant, Craig Green (pictured) described how years of him ‘controlling’ her meant she went from being an ‘outgoing’ person - often described as being ‘the life and soul of the party’ - to feeling so ‘empty,’ isolated from, and unrecognisable to, her loved ones that it left them ‘heartbroken'

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel nothing inside…I’m a shell of the person I was,” the complainant said in a statement to Sheffield Crown Court, adding that she feels like it will ‘take years’ for her to get anywhere near to being the person she was, prior to her relationship with Green.

While their relationship was initially ‘good,’ Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said Green, aged 38, started to become ‘jealous and possessive’.

“If she went out drinking with her friends, he would follow her. She describes that the relationship became suffocating,” Mr Burdon said.

Mr Burdon described how the relationship would go through a ‘happy period’ during a time when he knew exactly where she was and what she was doing, but things ‘deteriorated’ when that control was taken away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He became aggressive, and would regularly shout at her, grabbing at her arms…this behaviour began happening so often that it effectively became normal to her,” Mr Burdon told a hearing held on April 15, 2024.

Read More Page Hall Road: Elderly man punched repeatedly by strangers during attack in Sheffield neighbourhood

Even after the complainant ended the relationship, Green continued to verbally abuse the complainant, calling her ‘unpleasant names,’ often accusing her of ‘having an affair’ and frequently contacting her and others to ask where she was.

“He would phone her place of work, he would ask to speak to her to check to see if she was there. He left voicemail messages, in which he threatened to kill her,” Mr Burdon said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During another incident, Green ‘barged’ into the complainant’s address; and upon being asked to leave by her mother, he told her mother to ‘drop dead’ and ‘spat in her face,’ the court heard.

Green also caused damage to an item within the property during the same incident.

He continued to bombard the complainant with abusive messages, including one in which he threatened to ‘slit her throat’.

The complainant went to the police and Green was arrested, but he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions posed during his interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green, of Highgate Lane, Barnsley, subsequently acknowledged his wrongdoing, however, when he pleaded guilty to a number of offences including controlling and coercive behaviour, stalking, criminal damage and assault by beating, relating to his treatment of the complainant’s mother.

Mr Burdon told the court that Green has a criminal record of four offences from three previous court appearances, which includes convictions for a Section 20 assault and two offences of criminal damage.

Referring to Green’s pre-sentence report, James Burley, defending, said he hoped the court accepts that his client has shown ‘genuine contrition’ throughout his report.

Mr Burley continued: “He accepts what he has done, and is doing all he can to show the court - and his ex-partner - that he is doing all he can to change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green, Mr Burley said, now accepts that the ‘chain’ between him and the complainant ‘has to be broken’.

Mr Burley said Green’s parents are ‘very supportive of him, while not excusing his behaviour’; and are able to ‘provide him with a stable foundation, in which to grow and move forward’.

Jailing Green for 28 months, Judge Sarah Wright told him: “You became excessively jealous and possessive, exercising controlling and coercive behaviour, threats and violence against her, making derogatory comments against her.”

Jailing Green for 28 months, Judge Sarah Wright told him: “You became excessively jealous and possessive, exercising controlling and coercive behaviour, threats and violence against her, making derogatory comments against her.”

“You demanded to know where she was and what she was doing. When she separated from you, you continued to try and exert control over her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your behaviour has left her feeling worthless and has affected her self-esteem.”